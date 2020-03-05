Police Blotter: Mentmore couple arrested for robbery at Walmart

GALLUP

Two suspects who allegedly robbed two women at the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday night have been arrested.

According to Jon Whitsitt with the Gallup Police Department, at about 7:30 p.m., Cody Howard, 33, and Vanessa Reeves, 28, both of Mentmore, New Mexico, approached two women and allegedly brandished a pistol demanding that they hand their purses over.

Whitsitt said Howard shot his weapon in an unknown direction.

The women complied and gave their purses to the suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle.

As detectives began their investigation into the alleged robbery, patrol officers located the vehicle the suspects were in at the Sonic restaurant on the north side of Gallup two hours later.

As police approached Howard and Reeves, they fled and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle stopped at a residence, Whitsitt said, and the two suspects were apprehended.

Police found two children, ages 6 and 7, in the back of the vehicle Howard and Reeves were in.

They were both booked into the McKinley County Detention Center.

Whitsitt said Howard is charged with armed robbery (2nd degree felony), two counts of 3rd degree felony child abuse, and several misdemeanors.

Reeves is charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery (2nd degree felony), two counts of 3rd degree felony child abuse, and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer (4th degree felony).

The two victims were not injured during their ordeal. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Sheriffs deputy on leave due to shooting

WINDOW ROCK — Undersheriff James Maiorano III, with the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office, said a deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation into an alleged shooting the officer was involved in on Monday night.

Maiorano said he could not provide more information because the New Mexico State Police was currently leading the investigation.

According to a news release, the State Police Investigations Bureau “learned” of the shooting late Monday night.

State police say the deputy was responding to an unidentified man being disorderly at the Flying J Travel Center, which is 13 miles east of Gallup, along Interstate 40.

When the deputy arrived, police say the man was on the westbound lane off-ramp to I-40.

An encounter occurred between the officer and the man, at which time the deputy pulled his duty weapon and fired it, striking the man.

The man was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque to treat his “non-life threatening” gunshot wound.

The deputy was not injured during the struggle.

“Many details of this incident are still under investigation including the details of the encounter the led up to the shooting and the details of the shooting,” the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Team.

Maiorano said the deputy would be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

State Police checkpoints, patrols in NM counties

ALBUQUERQUE – New Mexico State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during March.

“We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising,” state police say in a news release. “These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.

“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drink and drive,” the news release says.

Navajo County Sheriff’s report: Feb. 23 through 29

HOLBROOK, Ariz. – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Feb. 23 through Feb. 29.

• On Feb. 26, Ethan Rambler, 19, of Polacca, Arizona, was arrested in Holbrook for destruction of a public jail. Ethan was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

• On Feb. 28, Phillip Estudillo, 24, of Winslow, was arrested in Winslow for one misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillip was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

• On Feb. 29, Carl Taylor, 29, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested in Holbrook, for theft of means of transportation and possession of dangerous drugs. Carl was booked into the Navajo County Jail.

• On Feb. 25, Cheryle Edwards, 73, of Snowflake, was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Cheryle was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Feb. 26, Tanya Tortice, 48, of McNary, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Tanya was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Feb. 26, Jason Roman, 21, of Lakeside was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Jason was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Feb. 27, Stacey Kaye, 34, of Keams Canyon was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Stacey was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Feb. 28, 2020, Jose Perez, 20, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Jose was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.

• On Feb. 29, Donald Toney, 67, of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI with a test of .162, which is twice the legal limit. Donald was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date and turned over to a responsible party.

If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office, please call 928-536-7327 or 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.