Police Blotter: Still looking for Anthonette

GALLUP

April 6 marks the 34th anniversary of the disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito, who was last seen at her family’s residence in Gallup when she was only 9 years old.

She disappeared on April 6, 1986.

The FBI, Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety, and Gallup Police Department want to remind the public they are still looking for Anthonette.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI (24 hours) at 505-889-1300, or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

To’hajiilee man arrested in murder

ALBUQUERQUE – Joshua Gutierrez, 21, has been charged in a federal complaint with a murder that occurred in Tohajiilee, New Mexico, early Sunday.

The FBI arrested Gutierrez on Sunday, according to an FBI news release.

Gutierrez, of Tohajiilee, is expected to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Monday.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety are investigating the death of an adult male. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

No further information will be released until after Gutierrez’s court appearance.

2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on I-40

GRANTS, N.M. – A California man and an Albuquerque man died in a five-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 40 at about mile post 73 near Grants early April 4th, according to New Mexico State Police.

The initial investigation indicates a 2020 Volvo semi-truck driven by Saydiev Otabek, 26, of Rego Park, New York, was traveling east on Interstate 40 on Saturday at 2:30 a.m.

Eastbound traffic ahead of him was at a standstill due to snow packed and icy roads with minor crashes in the roadway. Otabek’s CMV failed to stop and collided with the stopped traffic at a high rate of speed.

He first struck a 1996 Toyota truck driven by Rey Pagarigan, 47, of Daly City, California, and his passenger, a 48-year-old Sacramento man.

The Toyota was pushed into the third vehicle in the crash, a 2004 Chevy truck driven by a 77-year-old Albuquerque man. The fourth vehicle struck was a 2005 GMC truck driven by Curtis Gutierrez, 52, of Albuquerque. The fifth vehicle in the collision was a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck.

Pagarigan, the driver of the Toyota, and Gutierrez, the driver of the GMC truck, both died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was airlifted from the scene for his injuries and the passenger in the Toyota was transported for their injuries. Their degree of injury and current conditions are unknown.

The two semi-truck drivers were uninjured.

Saydiev Otabek was cited for careless driving, driving too fast for conditions, and inattentive driving.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.