Police Report: Farmington police arrest man following stabbing

FARMINGTON

Farmington city police arrested a man following a stabbing outside the Animas Valley Mall Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on Feb. 22, security officers called for police to assist them with a man threatening others with a knife.

Later identified as 46-year-old Raymond Willie, the man had been aggressive with other customers and security while inside the mall.

Willie purchased a knife from a business and then exited the mall and began threatening bystanders. Security approached Willie and contacted the police for assistance.

Before officers arrived, a citizen attempted to help the security guard disarm the man by approaching Willie from behind and wrapping his arms around him.

Security pepper-sprayed Willie as he began to stab the citizen who was assisting. Officers arrived and immediately began rendering aid to the citizen and disarming and detaining Willie.

The citizen was transported to San Juan Regional Medical Center where he was treated and is now in stable condition.

Raymond Willie is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Reward offered for info about Shorty death

ALBUQUERQUE – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Zachariah Juwaun Shorty.

On July 25, 2020, Shorty’s body was found on a dirt pathway in a field in Nenahnezad, New Mexico.

The cause of death was gunshot wounds.

He was last seen on July 21, 2020, in the area of the Journey Inn in Farmington.

Shorty, who lived in Kirtland, New Mexico, was 23 years old at the time.

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go online at tips.fbi.gov.

2 arrested for assault, robbery, drugs

HOLBROOK – On Feb. 13, Kyle Suon Chea,18, of Show Low, and Samuel Mendoza, 22, also of Show Low, were arrested on assault, robbery and drug charges, according to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.

Chea was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, dangerous drug possession/use and a drug paraphernalia violation.

Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail.

Deputies responded to an assault report in Linden. The victim, a 34-year-old male, sustained serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. An investigation resulted in search warrants on two residences in the Show Low area.

During the searches, evidence of the crime was seized along with dangerous drugs.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information was released.