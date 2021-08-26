Police Report: NM man shot, killed by Payson Police

KAFF News

FLAGSTAFF – A man was shot and killed by Payson Police early Tuesday morning after he allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers responded to the Safeway parking lot near Highway 260 and State Route 87 just after midnight.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot and told the woman to get out of the vehicle.

After she was clear of danger, the 31-year-old New Mexico man got out of the vehicle, turned toward police and made a motion like he was pulling out a weapon from his waistband.

Officers told the man to stop and show his hands. The suspect didn’t comply.

Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer said that “forced officers to fire their weapons and stop the imminent threat.”

Officers rendered first aid to the suspect. He was flown to a Phoenix area hospital where he died.

Three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is being handled by Department of Public Safety.

Fatal head-on crash reported east of Laguna

LAGUNA, N.M. – On Aug. 19, at approximately 1:59 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal head-on crash involving two Commercial Motor Vehicles on Interstate 40 near milepost 131, east of Laguna.

The initial investigation shows a 2014 Freightliner CMV, driven by a 50-year-old male from California who was traveling east on Interstate 40 when one of the CMV’s front tires blew out.

The CMV left the roadway, crossed the median, and into oncoming traffic of westbound lanes of the interstate. The CMV collided head-on with a westbound 2016 Freightliner CMV, which was driven by Steven Kay Hales, 64, of St. George, Utah.

Hales was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The 50-year-old driver of the 2014 Freightliner CMV sustained injuries believed to be non-life threatening and he was transported by emergency medical personnel to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Navajo Co. sheriff’s report, Aug. 8-14

HOLBROOK – The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity from Sunday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 14.

On Aug. 9, deputies were called to Linden for a stolen vehicle report. Edward Popovich, 29, of Show Low, stated his vehicle was stolen earlier that day. An investigation showed that Popovich permitted his truck to be driven by a friend. Popovich was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for false reporting.

On Aug. 10, deputies were called to do a welfare check in Show Low on a vehicle that had one occupant asleep in the driver’s seat. Frederick Svihlik, 50, of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for DUI to the slightest.

On Aug. 10, deputies were called to White Mountain Lakes regarding a disorderly report. While in route, deputies were passed at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. The reporting party confirmed that was the vehicle in which Daniel Frost, 23, of Show Low, left the residence. Frost was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail Annex for extreme DUI, DUI, disorderly conduct and criminal damage.

On Aug. 11, deputies patrolling Territorial Road observed a vehicle traveling at approximately 5 mph. After conducting a welfare check, a DUI investigation was performed. The driver, Tyler Winton, 52, of Flagstaff, was arrested for multiple DUI charges.

On Aug. 11, deputies were called to Pine Haven Lane for a report of an infant walking down the road. The deputies contacted the mother, Rachelle Arthur, 29, of Heber. Arthur was arrested on a valid warrant and transported to Navajo County Jail Annex.

On Aug. 12, deputies patrolling State Route 377 observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver, Loren Montoya, 24, of Bernalillo, New Mexico, was arrested for speed over 85 mph.

On Aug. 12, deputies were called to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook where an inmate was found with drugs. The inmate, Laura Cody, 24, of Whiteriver, was arrested and rebooked into the Navajo County Jail for promoting prison contraband.

On Aug. 13, deputies were dispatched to attempt to locate a vehicle that was involved in a traffic collision in Holbrook. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at milepost 308 on State Route 377 with a vehicle that matched the description. Gene Olson, 61, of Apache Junction, was arrested for driving on a suspended license, failure to stop at an accident, and failure to remain at the scene of the accident.

2 arrested with $2.9 million of narcotic drugs

HOLBROOK – Two people were arrested Aug. 2 after narcotics were discovered in their vehicle, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office reports.

At a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 262, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit used K-9 Zolton, who alerted during a free-air sniff.

A search of the vehicle revealed 7.5 pounds of black tar heroin and 16.6 pounds of small blue pills (Fentanyl). An estimated 75,926 pills were located.

The street value for all packages was estimated to be $2.9 million.

Beatrice Cervantes, 41, of Phoenix, and Moises Fernando Pasos-Valenzuela, 36, of Mexico, booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation and possession of narcotic drugs for sale.