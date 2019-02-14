Reward upped for murder info

ALBUQUERQUE

Between the evening hours of Valentine’s Day 2014 and noon the following day, a 75-year-old Counselor, N.M., man was beaten to death at his residence on the Navajo Nation.

The FBI is marking the fifth anniversary of Wilson Joe Chiquito’s homicide by announcing that its reward in the case has been increased from $1,000 to $10,000, the bureau announced in a press release today..

“Somebody knows who killed this innocent, defenseless man,” James Langenberg, Special Agent in Charge of the Albuquerque FBI Division, said. “It’s time for justice to be served and the person or persons who did this crime to be held responsible. His family and loved ones deserve it.”

The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible individual or individuals.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head.

The FBI, Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and New Mexico State Police are investigating.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call the Albuquerque FBI Field Office at (505) 889-1300 (24 hours).

Tips also can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.