Body found in trunk of burning car

Posted by | Jul 16, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

Fire personnel and Navajo police made a gruesome discovery after putting a car fire out on early Monday morning near Church Rock, New Mexico.

The FBI said a body was found in the trunk of a car believed to be a Dodge Avenger SXT off Pipe Line Road, which is located off New Mexico State Road 566, about 14 miles northeast of Gallup. The car was found burning in a ditch. After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel discovered a badly burned body in the trunk of the car.

The FBI did not say if the body was a male of female, but said the body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator for determination of cause of death and identification.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recalls seeing anything suspicious happening prior to the fire on Monday morning between the hours of 6 and 7a.m. is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300, or go to https://tips.fbi.gov and leave a tip.

 


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

71.0 F (21.7 C)
Dewpoint: 41.0 F (5.0 C)
Humidity: 34%
Wind: South at 4.6 MPH (4 KT)
Pressure: 30.24

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Ex-Navajo president's daughter pleads guilty in DUI case

Oglala Sioux Tribe legalizes same-sex marriage

Court upholds new districts in Navajo voting-rights case

FBI: Body found in trunk of burning car

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Feds missed 2nd deadline for Congress' tribal safety bills

Lawmaker: Expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing

Hawaii protesters vow 'prolonged struggle' against telescope

Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona

Federal agencies missed 2nd deadline for tribal safety bills

Sports, horse betting bill for Cherokee gets final approval

Longtime Navajo Nation lawmaker resigns, citing health

North Dakota native awarded for efforts to end hunger

Exhibit shares history of Native American veterans

Nebraska schools could see new debate over Indian mascots

House Democrats who tangled with leader not backing down

Parade of Democratic candidates speak at Montana convention

Indian Community School connects students with culture

Agreement calls for shield's return to tribe in New Mexico

Four Crow Creek tribal members accused of embezzlement