Body found in trunk of burning car

WINDOW ROCK

Fire personnel and Navajo police made a gruesome discovery after putting a car fire out on early Monday morning near Church Rock, New Mexico.

The FBI said a body was found in the trunk of a car believed to be a Dodge Avenger SXT off Pipe Line Road, which is located off New Mexico State Road 566, about 14 miles northeast of Gallup. The car was found burning in a ditch. After the fire was extinguished, fire personnel discovered a badly burned body in the trunk of the car.

The FBI did not say if the body was a male of female, but said the body was taken to the state Office of the Medical Investigator for determination of cause of death and identification.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recalls seeing anything suspicious happening prior to the fire on Monday morning between the hours of 6 and 7a.m. is asked to call the FBI at 505-889-1300, or go to https://tips.fbi.gov and leave a tip.