Capital Briefs: All employees must be vaccinated by Sept. 29

WINDOW ROCK

On Sunday, a new executive order calls for all Navajo Nation employees and workers at chapters and enterprises to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 29.

This mandate applies to all regular, part-time, and temporary employees.

Anyone who fails to provide proof of full vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and will be required to submit a negative test result at least once every 14 days.

President Jonathan Nez said, “The bottom line is that we do not want to have another large surge in new COVID-19 cases that would harm our health care system and lead to more lives lost. This new vaccine mandate will help to keep employees safer and give those who are not able to receive the vaccine the option to get tested more frequently.”

The president’s office reports that 83 percent of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated, but this percentage needs to be increased due to the higher transmissibility of COVID-19 variants.

“We cannot afford to shut down the government again,” Nez said. “We have to continue providing direct services to the people.”

FDA OK’s Pfizer vaccine

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced full approval of the Pfizer/BioTech vaccine for COVID-19 for everyone 16 years and older.

Previously, this vaccine was approved only for emergency use. It remains under emergency use for children ages 12 to 15.

President Jonathan Nez said, “With today’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, we hope that it will lead to more of our Navajo people receiving the vaccine and hopefully we see additional vaccines receiving full approval from the FDA soon.”

Nez added that the vaccine will not guarantee you will not get infected with the virus, but it will prevent severe symptoms and reduce the risk of death.

‘Uncontrolled spread’ of virus at 36 chapters

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued a health advisory for 36 chapters due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 based on the number of cases from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19.

These chapters are Baca/Prewitt, Becenti, Bird Springs, Chichiltah, Chinle, Coppermine, Coyote Canyon, Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Ganado, Hard Rock, Indian Wells, Inscription House, Iyanbito, Kaibeto, Kayenta, Leupp, Littlewater, Low Mountain, Lukachukai, Many Farms, Naschitti, Nazlini,, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Smith Lake, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teesto, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, Upper Fruitland and Whippoorwill.

The “uncontrolled spread” of the virus is defined by the health department as a large amount of community spread with high risk of COVID-19 and high potential for rapid spread.

IHS awards $25 million for 14 tribal health facilities

ROCKVILLE, Md. – The U.S. Indian Health Service has awarded funding totaling $25 million to 14 tribes and tribal organizations as part of a competitive Small Ambulatory Program to pay for construction, expansion or modernization of small health-care facilities, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

“For years, the IHS Small Ambulatory Program has been helping our tribal partners expand access to quality health care in Native communities,” said IHS Acting Director Elizabeth Fowler, “and we look forward to that continuing with this round of funding.”

The following tribes and tribal organizations received funding:

• Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Anchorage, Alaska – $2 million.

• Southcentral Foundation, Anchorage, Alaska – $2 million.

• The Native Community of Akiachak, Akiachak, Alaska – $2 million.

• Kodiak Area Native Association, Kodiak, Alaska – $2 million.

• Ninilchik Village Tribe, Ninilchik, Alaska – $1.9 million.

• Seldovia Village Tribe, Seldovia, Alaska – $2 million.

• Pit River Health Service, Burney, California – $2 million.

• Karuk Tribe, Happy Camp, California – $1.9 million.

• Blackfeet Tribe, Browning, Montana – $2 million.

• Seneca Nation of Indians, Salamanca, New York – $656,900.

• Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, Ponca City, Oklahoma – $600,000

• Citizen Potawatomi Nation, Shawnee, Oklahoma – $2 million.

• Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas, Livingston, Texas – $2 million.

• Paiute Tribe of Utah, Cedar City, Utah – $2 million.

The program supports tribes that are working to expand access to outpatient services for patients. This includes new services, existing services, and outdated facilities.

Since the program began in 2001, more than 60 projects have been funded, totaling more than $99 million.

Hearings on school board apportionment plan

WINDOW ROCK – A Navajo Nation Council committee is started public hearings Monday on school board apportionment plans that will set the number of seats on school boards, election precincts through 2024, and ensure that each precinct has an equal number of students.

The Council’s Health, Education, and Human Services Committee will conduct the public hearings to hear views on Apportionment Plan 6. For electronic comments, please include your name, position title, organization name, address and an e-mail address.

Public comments will be accepted until Sept. 30 unless extended by the committee.

Public hearings on the school board apportionment continue today at Navajo Technical University’s Culinary Building in Crownpoint and Friday at Fort Defiance Chapter.

Hearings were held on Monday at Tuba City Chapter, Tuesday at Chinle Chapter and Wednesday at Shiprock Chapter.

Committee looking at lease agreements with BIA to build public safety facilities

WINDOW ROCK – The Navajo Nation Council’s Law and Order Committee is exploring the use of lease agreements with the Bureau of Indian Affairs to build new public safety facilities.

Recently, the LOC had a teleconference meeting with Darrel Seki, chairman of the Red Lake Nation, on their successful lease for a criminal justice complex.

The Navajo Nation may request the BIA to cover operations and maintenance costs for facilities that need replacement and is negotiating with the Department of Interior.

Facilities that need replacement include the Window Rock Police Department, with an estimated cost of $72.8 million; and Shiprock Police Department, with an estimated cost of $83.8 million.

Also on the list are substations at Alamo, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Sheep Springs, Shiprock, Tohajiilee, and Tohatchi in New Mexico, Burnside, Cameron, Inscription House, Le Chee, Red Mesa, Rough Rock, and Tsaile in Arizona, and Aneth in Utah.

Seki said, “Good luck, it’s not going to be easy.”

The Navajo Nation plans to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds to construct new public safety buildings and to request BIA to be involved in the design and construction phases.

First Native nominated to head National Park Service

WASHINGTON –On Aug. 18, the White House announced its intention to nominate Charles “Chuck” Sams III, a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla, as the first Native American director of the National Park Service.

Sams has 25 years of experience in tribal and state conservation and land management.

On Aug. 20, the National Congress of American Indians issued a statement supporting his nomination. He appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

NCAI President Fawn Sharp said, “Chuck Sams knows the importance of protecting our precious natural resources, wildlife, and habitats while balancing the challenges of welcoming millions of visitors per year to our pristine National Parks.

“As the park service’s first Native American director,” she said, “Chuck is well-positioned to balance recreational uses and stewardship with our tribal nations’ needs to maintain our traditional and ancestral ties to these lands.”