Coronavirus total on Nation nears 29,000

WINDOW ROCK

On Monday, Navajo Nation health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 28,937 on the Nation.

Three deaths were reported for a total of 1,060 people who have died from the virus, as of Monday.

A total of 236,327 tests were administered and 15,264 people have recovered from infection.

The Chinle IHS service unit reported 5,327 cases. Shiprock reported 4,931, Gallup, 4,571, and Tuba City, 5,134.

The Fort Defiance service unit reported 3,388 cases; Crownpoint, 2,800; Kayenta, 2,582; and Winslow, 1,846.

On Monday, the state of New Mexico reported 315 new cases, Arizona reported 2,250 and Utah reported 514.

The Navajo Nation curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week, as well as stay-at-home and essential workers and business directives.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said, “We are seeing some good indications in terms of daily numbers of new cases, the high percentage of vaccines completed, and increased support from the federal level. Our message to the Navajo people remains the same, keep taking all precautions against COVID-19 and keep your guard up at all times.”