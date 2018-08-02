Eagles recover

Golden eagles return home but will never fly again

WINDOW ROCK

Two eagles shot in March of this year were returned after spending nearly five months in a rehabilitation center.

The eagles, a male and a female, were shot for their feathers in separate incidents at the Navajo Agricultural Products Industry.

The birds were found and taken to the Navajo Nation Zoo where it was determined they needed immediate medical attention and they were taken to Albuquerque for surgery.

The birds, shot by a firearm stronger than a .22-caliber-type weapon, would never fly again, said Dr. Kathleen Ramsey, with Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic in Espanola, New Mexico.