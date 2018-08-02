Deal or no deal?

Elusive Remington letter: New York Times could have jumped the gun

WINDOW ROCK

In the past week, the Navajo Times has attempted to track down the “draft (offer) letter” from the Navajo Nation referred to in the now-infamous July 16 New York Times article that revealed the alleged half-billion-dollar “Remington deal” to the public.

Not only has this reporter been unable to find a copy of the letter at executive offices of the Navajo Nation, but roadblocks are being thrown up to access.

The bottom line: No one seems to care much about locating this offer letter that was supposedly rejected and could explain a lot.

In the July 16 article, the New York Times reported the Navajo Nation had made an offer of up to $525 million for Remington Arms Company, LLC, citing a “draft letter” that contained not only the offer but a proposed new direction the tribe would take with the company, away from assault rifles and toward “smart guns.” Remington rejected the offer.