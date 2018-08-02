‘We don’t consent’

2 get VP’s attention on transport of uranium waste

WINDOW ROCK

Uranium mining may no longer be happening on the Navajo Nation but that won’t stop people from hauling the toxic waste through the area.

Sarana Riggs and Leona Morgan, both members of the Haul No! advocacy group, met with Vice President Jonathan Nez, who brought the two women to the Law and Order Committee meeting July 23 to discuss ways to prevent radioactive waste from being transported through the Navajo Nation by way of rail.

“We have a report on radioactive material transport that is threatening the Navajo Nation,” said Morgan. “They wont give us the transport routes because the rail company decides when they’ll get the waste, so we don’t know.”