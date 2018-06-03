Fire breaks out near Sawmill

SAWMILL, Ariz.

A fire that started around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon quickly engulfed an area southeast of Sawmill, Arizona.

Residents directly threatened by the fire were evacuated to the Fort Defiance Chapter and the Crystal Senior Center in Crystal, N.M., according to Navajo Nation Police.

The Office of the President and Vice President said in a Facebook post that the fire jumped Navajo Route 7. Fire crews wasted no time and called in air support.

A helicopter, a small plane and a larger one began dropping fire retardant onto an area near some structures. It is not known if there are any injuries or if any structures were destroyed at this time.

