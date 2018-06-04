Fort Defiance Chapter accepting donations for Sawmill fire victims

FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz.

A fire in Sawmill, Arizona consumed an estimated 350 acres on Sunday.

The fire was quelled after fire crews, and a helicopter, and two planes battled the flames for more than three hours.

Immediately, volunteers sprung into action as they brought food, blankets, and water to the Fort Defiance Chapter House. Cots were setup inside the chapter awaiting for arriving evacuees.

Wilson Stewart Jr., the Fort Defiance Chapter President, said the chapter, along with Sawmill Chapter were open, as he was unloading donated cases of water from his pickup truck. Earlier reports that the Crystal Senior Center was open for evacuees was false. Stewart was told it was not open.

“We’ve had a lot of help. It’s been coming together and we’ve going as we obtain information,” he said before heading off to take donations to Sawmill.

Apache County Sheriff Joseph Dedman Jr., said four of his deputies were currently patrolling the evacuated area. He said anyone not from the area should leave the area.

Stewart said if anyone wishes to donate can call the chapter at 928-729-4352, or his cell at 505-609-9369.

Stewart estimated between 40 and 50 people were evacuated, including many of his family members.

