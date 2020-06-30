Fire in Wood Springs not yet contained

WINDOW ROCK

The Wood Springs Two Fire is not contained.

The lightning-caused fire that started on Saturday has burned more than 5,800 acres of the Defiance Plateau.

The fire began about three miles east of Wood Springs, Arizona in Lone Tool Canyon. Saturday and Sunday’s gusting winds combined with dry conditions caused the fire to get out of control, according to the BIA Wildland Fire Management.

On Monday, residents living in the path of the fire were placed on alert to evacuate as 45 mph winds pushed the flames across Navajo Route 26. No structures have been damaged or destroyed the BIA WFM said.

About 60 hotshots and 40 fire support personnel, along with airplanes and helicopters struggled to keep the fire under control as the blaze consumed piñon juniper and pine vegetation.

The fire is not contained. If evacuation orders are given, residents are asked to call their local chapters or the police for information on evacuation shelters.

Two routes, Navajo Route 7, from Sawmill to Chinle, and Navajo Route 26, east to Navajo Route 7 are open to residents only.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 has taken over command of the operations.

‪

