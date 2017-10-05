Gallup secretary a victim of Las Vegas shooting

GALLUP

After a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Gallup learned that they had lost one of their own, and the Navajo Nation shared the loss.

When word reached Gallup and the Navajo Nation of the death of Lisa Romero-Muniz, a secretary with Myamura High School, in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, Navajo Nation, state and local leaders reacted.

In a statement released by their office, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez offered their condolences to the family.

“Words cannot express our depth of sorrow for this senseless tragedy,” Begaye said. “Lisa Romero was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. We mourn her loss and pray for her family.”

According to the statement, Romero worked for the GMCS district since 2003 as a discipline secretary where she would have impacted the lives of many students and faculty, including Navajo students.

“In times like these, we should say a prayer for the safety of all our loved ones,” Nez said. “We should help comfort one another and do what we can to remind people that there is so much love and goodness in the world.”

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., released a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all the families of the victims of this tragic shooting,” he said.





To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.