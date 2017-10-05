Gallup secretary a victim of Las Vegas shooting

, October 5, 2017
Portrait surrounded by flowers and gifts.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
A photo of Miyamura High School secretary Lisa Romero-Muniz is displayed among flowers and candles in honor of her memory. Romero-Muniz is a victim of the Las Vegas, Nevada, shooting.

GALLUP

After a mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Gallup learned that they had lost one of their own, and the Navajo Nation shared the loss.

School notes and photos tacked to wall.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Messages from students who knew Miyamura High School’s secretary Lisa Romero-Muniz are posted outside of Miyamura High School entrance in Gallup.

When word reached Gallup and the Navajo Nation of the death of Lisa Romero-Muniz, a secretary with Myamura High School, in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, Navajo Nation, state and local leaders reacted.

In a statement released by their office, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez offered their condolences to the family.

“Words cannot express our depth of sorrow for this senseless tragedy,” Begaye said. “Lisa Romero was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. We mourn her loss and pray for her family.”
According to the statement, Romero worked for the GMCS district since 2003 as a discipline secretary where she would have impacted the lives of many students and faculty, including Navajo students.

“In times like these, we should say a prayer for the safety of all our loved ones,” Nez said. “We should help comfort one another and do what we can to remind people that there is so much love and goodness in the world.”

Speaker at microphone.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Gallup McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt speaks during a press conference about the death of Miyamura High School secretary Lisa Romero-Muniz on Monday afternoon in Gallup.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., released a statement: “My thoughts and prayers are with her family and all the families of the victims of this tragic shooting,” he said.



