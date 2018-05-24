Gaming gives $10 million to tribe

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation announced Monday that the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise has given the tribe $10 million to be placed in the Gaming Distribution Fund.

This is the largest amount that the enterprise has given to the tribe and more than doubles the amount given in the past. Previously, during the past seven years, the enterprise has given the tribe a total of $8.5 million.

The $10 million was given to the tribe during a ceremony held at the Church Rock Chapter on May 18, the location of the first casino the enterprise opened in 2008.

Brian Parrish, CEO of the enterprise, said Monday the $10 million came from profits made by the enterprise over the past couple of years.

Seth Damon, chairman of the tribe’s Budget and Finance Committee, said the $10 million signifies the success the enterprise is having in its financial stability.

And while overall gaming at the three Navajo casinos is doing well, the casino at Twin Arrows east of Flagstaff is still struggling to pay off the massive amount the enterprise owes the tribe for its construction.

