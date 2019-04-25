Going up the mountain to pray

Posted by | Apr 25, 2019 | |

Going up the mountain to pray

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Dookoo'oosliid rises to the clouds in this recent photo.

Diné students left out of school ski trip to Dook’o’sliid

By Krista Allen
Special to the Times

DOOK’O’OOSLÍÍD-KINLÁNÍ, Ariz.

Fifth-graders at Lura Kinsey Elementary School go to the Arizona Snowbowl every year.

But Diné students whose parents have traditional beliefs stay behind.

“I talked about it with my daughter and with my family,” said Catherine Esquivel, the indigenous liaison for the city of Flagstaff, who is originally from Ts’ahbiikin, Arizona. “We don’t go up to Dook’o’ooslííd, our sacred mountain just for leisure. We go up there for prayer.”

Esquivel, who is Yé’ii Dine’é Bitáá’chii’nii, born for Kiyaa’áanii, said she has been asking Flagstaff school officials for years if there are alternatives for the Native students who choose not go on the ski trip to Snowbowl.

“I was told there’s another activity they can do and that’s staying at school,” she said during the public hearing – hosted by the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission – at Flagstaff High on March 20.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Stop along Underground Railroad receives special designation

False statement conviction overturned

83 percent of high school seniors graduated in 2018

Alaska native corporation settles lawsuit with whistleblower

Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge

New Mexico governor posts her first appointments online

Handful of US states are poised to legalize sports betting

New Mexico invests millions to bolster census participation

Bill to ban Native American mascots in Maine passes House

Madison arboretum joins National Register of Historic Places

3 bills would ease rules around wetland development

A baseball branding bonanza, and 2 guys helping it happen

School district ditches logo with Native American imagery

Artificial reef to protect historic Native American mounds

Colonial-era fort site commemorated to guard legacy

Judge: Resumption of US coal sales by Trump needs review

Oklahoma woman accused of 5-year-old child's death at casino

Wisconsin tribe accused of embezzling $1.5M from casino

Vermont close to renaming Columbus Day

State defends South Dakota pipeline protest legislation

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds


Dewpoint:
Humidity: %
Wind: West at 10.4 MPH (9 KT)
Pressure: 30.19

More weather »