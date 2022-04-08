Hardship, CIB assistance in Albuquerque, Salt Lake City, Denver

WINDOW ROCK

Three technical assistance sessions are set for April for Hardship Assistance and Certificates of Indian Blood, the president’s office reports.

The sessions are April 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Instutute in Albuquerque; April 14 and 15 at Kearns Oquirrh Family Fitness Center in Kearns, Utah; and April 28 and 29 at the Denver Indian Center.

The session will include the Navajo Nation controller’s office and Office of Vital Records and Identification.

These offices will help complete and submit applications for ARPA Hardship Assistance and to apply for a Certificate of Indian Blood.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed and a face mask is required at all times.

Perphelia Fowler, director of the Division of Human Resources, said, “We anticipate a large number of people during the technical assistance drives so please be patient and expect some waiting time during the events.”

Technical assistance drives have been held in Tucson and Phoenix. More dates will be announced for sessions in Phoenix.

As of Monday, the controller’s office has printed and mailed approximately 260,000 ARPA Hardship Assistance checks. Staffers continue to work to process an additional 40,000 checks this week.

The Hardship application is available at https://www.nnooc.org and at https://www.navajonationarpa.org.

Information: ARPAHardship@nnooc.org or 928-223-3525.