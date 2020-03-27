Man killed in Naatsis’áán

NAATSIS’ÁÁN, Ariz.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Naatsis’áán on Wednesday afternoon.

The Navajo Police Department on March 25 responded to a report of a male individual shot in the head. When police arrived at the location, they found the victim deceased, according to Christina Tsosie, spokeswoman for Navajo PD.

The victim was Leo Dougi, according to local sources. Dougi was a boilermaker who was part of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local Lodge 4 in Page, Arizona, according to one boilermaker – who didn’t want to be named – part of the same Local Lodge.

Ts’ahbiikin Chapter President Martha Tate said the chapter was never notified of the incident and the chapter went through the same scenario with a recent incident.

“Police never gave a lockdown order,” she said.

Tsosie said anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Navajo Police Department at 928-697-5600 or the FBI at 623-466-1999. Tips to the FBI can also be reported at tips.fbi.gov.

“This is an ongoing investigation and we have no further information to add,” said Jill E. McCabe, spokesperson for FBI Phoenix.