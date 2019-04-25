Miss Navajo: $24,000 of own funds spent

Navajo Times | File

Miss Navajo Autumn Montoya says she has spent more than $24,000 of her own funds to fulfill her duties.


WINDOW ROCK

It costs to be the queen.

Miss Navajo Nation Autumn Montoya reported how costly it is during the 24th Navajo Nation Council spring session. It was the first time in recent memory a reigning Miss Navajo spoke up publicly about the obstacles of holding the coveted crown. She told the Council that it has cost her over $24,000 out of her own pocket to perform her royal tasks.

In eight months as Miss Navajo, Montoya has crisscrossed the Navajo Nation and beyond. She said she has visited 40 schools, 120 community events, 18 conferences and 10 private functions such as kinaaldá ceremonies. She has racked up more than 40,000 miles on her personal vehicle.

She can claim 54 cents a mile, which totals $21,800. She has also spent $561 on posters and shipping, $225 for a professional photographer, $500 for lodging, $50 for entry fees, $700 for parade fees and $300 for office supplies. In total, it has cost Montoya $24,136 to be Miss Navajo Nation, she said.


About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

