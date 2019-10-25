Select Page

MMIW Study Committee to meet in Tuba

MMIW Study Committee to meet in Tuba

Special to the Times | Bazhnibah
A banner shows the logo at the candlelight vigil held on Wednesday in Window Rock on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Cindy Yurth

Posted by | Oct 25, 2019 | , |

BOULDER

The Arizona State Legislature’s Study Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will hold its second meeting in Moenkopi, Arizona, Tuesday.

The public is invited and there will be an opportunity to give testimony.

Presentations will be given by Dustin Driscoll of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System; Jolene Holgate of the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives Forum; and Carey Onsae-Namoki of the Hopi-Tewa Women’s Coalition to End Abuse, according to a press release.

The legislature formed the committee this past summer as a response to the high rate of violence against Native women and girls in the state.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. MDT (9 a.m. MST) at the Moenkopi Legacy Inn and Suites, 1 Legacy Lane, Moenkopi/Tuba City, Arizona.

The meeting is open to the public, but the committee may go into executive session to hear testimony or receive documents pursuant to state house and senate rules.

Those who need accommodations for physical disability may contact the Chief Clerk’s Office at 602-926-3032 prior to the meeting.


Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

26.0 F (-3.3 C)
Dewpoint: 8.1 F (-13.3 C)
Humidity: 46%
Wind: South at 3.5 MPH (3 KT)
Pressure: 30.23

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Hundreds protest Washington NFL team name in Minneapolis

Arizona athletic officials investigate racist slurs at match

Project to restart after American Indian graves disturbed

Arizona athletic officials probe racist slurs at game

Navajo company shuts coal mine in dispute over sovereignty

Wes Studi to make Oscars history for Native American actors

Audit: Vancouver discipline rates higher for minorities

UW scientists map areas of historic mining contamination - An AP Member Exchange Feature shared by Wisconsin State Journal

Native Americans to protest Washington NFL team name

Chinle Airport runway to stay open; $900K in repairs planned

Today in Arizona History

Group works to combat human trafficking - An AP Member Exchange Features shared by Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

Board rejects mandatory African American history course

Family of man killed by BIA agents file wrongful death suit

Congresswoman Haaland keeping strong money edge

Minnesota Court of Appeals weighs challenges to PolyMet mine

Southwest tribes oppose spent nuclear fuel storage plans

California tribe regains island it calls center of universe

Editorial Roundup: Recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers

Judge blocks bid to increase Utah ATV protester restitution