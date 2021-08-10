Native News Briefs

San Carlos Apaches buy Globe hotel

SAN CARLOS, Ariz. – The San Carlos Apache Tribe on Monday announced it has bought Dream Manor Inn in Globe, Arizona.

The purchase was by the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation, an enterprise of the tribe, known in Apache as Izee’ Baa Gowah (to heal, serve and empower the N’dee, the Apache people).

The Dream Manor Inn has 35 rooms, two kitchens, banquet facility, gym and conference rooms. It sits on a 25-acre hill overlooking the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Arizona State Route 77.

Chairman Terry Rambler said, “This is a truly historic investment – the first time the tribe has ever purchased property and a major business outside our reservation.”

The tribe has been the largest employer in the region, according to a news release, with more than 2,500 employees. It has purchased more than $130 million in goods and services, has combined payroll of over $100 million, and annual revenues of nearly $300 million.

From Apache Casino & Resort to world class fishing and hunting, to its sawmill, sand and gravel operation, and convenience stores, to telephone and internet services to the hospital, the tribe has become integral to the region’s economy.

Steve Titla, chairman of the health-care corporation’s board of directors, said, “The footprint of Izee’ Baa Gowah has exponentially grown over the past six years since we opened.

“We have grown to almost 770 employees, including over 150 doctors and 90 nurses, many of whom travel from Tucson, Phoenix and all over the country to work at our hospital in Peridot and the Clarence Wesley Health Center in Bylas,” he said.

The growth of programs has forced them to think outside the box, he said, and to be innovative.

The corporation operates a Level IV trauma center and hospital with 12 inpatient beds, accredited by the Joint Commission, as well as the Clarence Wesley Health Center, a satellite outpatient primary care, specialty and dental services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, corporation was seeing 824 patients per day on average.

State panel votes to investigate college’s dumping of debris on national historic site

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The state of California’s Native American Heritage Commission voted at its July 30 meeting to investigate California State University-Long Beach’s construction debris dumping on the 22-acre Puvungna site.

The site, a national historic site, is located on 323 acres of the CSULB campus.

The commission had first listed the voting on an investigation in February 2021 but that vote did not take place due to the lack of a quorum caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners also voted to have staff file a friend-of-the-court brief in the lawsuit over the construction dumping on Puvungna filed by the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians, the Acjachemen Nation-Belareds, and the California Cultural Resources Preservation Alliance.

That lawsuit alleges that CSULB did not follow state environmental laws when it dumped an estimated 6,400 cubic yards of construction debris onto the Puungna site.

The lawsuit filed in October 2020 is scheduled to be heard in September.

CSULB had reportedly apologized for the dumping, blaming a CSULB administrator. The apology was one of the demands in trying to settle the lawsuit.

The Indigenous People also demand that CSULB declare that they will never build on Puvungna. CSULB has only offered to preserve Puvungna for 10 years as a university “reserve.”

The Indigenous People’s representatives rejected the 10-year offer and continue to demand that Puvungna be permanently protected.

Lummi leader says Biden must protect salmon

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lummi Nation officials, Indigenous activists and elected tribal leaders from across the country on July 29 welcomed the totem pole for President Joe Biden, which was given by Lummi members and the House of Tears Carvers.

Lummi Chairman Lawrence Solomon urged Biden to protect sacred sites and treaty protected resources.

At the final event of the Red Road to DC, a cross-country totem pole tour highlighting Indigenous sacred places and resources at risk, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland welcomed tribal leaders to the U.S. capital.

“This totem pole journey to protect sacred places started at home, where we have a sacred obligation to protect Cherry Point, and bring attention to the deteriorating reality our salmon face,” Solomon said.

“Lummi Nation is here in support of the House of Tears Carvers and all the other tribal nations calling on President Biden to protect their ways of life, sacred lands and places,” he said.

“Our sacred salmon are at the brink of extinction and it’s our duty, and President Biden’s treaty obligation, to protect salmon,” said Solomon.

Human resources association names 2019, 2020 leaders of year

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Native American Human Resources Association on July 29 announced its 2019 and 2020 HR Leader of the Year Award winners.

Karleen Crow is the HR Leader of the Year in 2019 for being a leader to those around her.

Crow began her work with the Squamish Tribe in 1999 and in 2015 became human resources director of the Port Madison Enterprises and Agency of the Squamish Tribe with more than 900 employees.

And for 2020, Joaquin Blanco is HR Leader of the Year for constantly demonstrating his leadership and management skills as well as his work with Dry Creek Rancheria and River Rock Casino.

Tal Moore, director of development for the association, who is also a 2018 honoree, said, “It’s so exciting to honor and celebrate these two amazing people honored with HR Leader of the Year the past two years. We are always so impressed when receive nominations like these because we know they are making a difference in their careers and in our community.”

The association is a nonprofit comprised of professionals employed by a tribe or tribal enterprise.

The award is presented annually during the association’s national conference. Its 25th annual conference will be Sept. 27 to 29 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Information: Janet Borland, jborland@nnahra.org or https://nnahra.org/