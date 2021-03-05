Navajo Area IHS COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

ST. MICHAELS

COVID-19 testing is available at the following Navajo Area Indian Health Service units.

Chinle Service Unit: Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Piñon Health Center, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 1:15 to 4:30 p.m.; Tsaile Health Center, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Rock Point Clinic, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crownpoint Service Unit: Crownpoint Healthcare Facility, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., drive-thru from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m., and Wednesday drive-thru from 12:45 to 3:45 p.m.; Pueblo Pintado Clinic, Monday through Thursday walk-in clinic, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and drive-thru from 1-3:30 p.m.; and Thoreau Clinic, Monday and Friday drive-thru, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gallup Service Unit: Gallup Indian Medical Center car-based testing (located on Government Circle Drive, next to emergency department), Monday through Friday drive-thru, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tohatchi Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday drive-thru, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday drive-thru, 12 to 3:30 p.m.

Kayenta Service Unit: Kayenta Health Center, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Inscription House Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday drive-thru, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1-4:30 p.m.

Shiprock Service Unit: Northern Navajo Medical Center, Monday through Friday drive-thru, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday drive-thru, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesday drive-thru, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Four Corners Regional Health Center, Monday through Friday drive-thru, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Navajo Area IHS offers vaccinations

WINDOW ROCK — Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to be available at Navajo Area Indian Health Service service units, according to an IHS news release.

The NAIHS is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s priority groups to include: Phase 1a, health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities; Phase 1b, people ages 65 years and older with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers; and phase 1c, other essential workers.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are voluntary.

Vaccinations are available as follows.

Chinle Service Unit: Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), first/second Moderna vaccine; individuals 18 and over, Pfizer second vaccine, ages 16 and over, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Piñon Health Center, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), first/second Moderna vaccine, individuals 18 and over, Pfizer second vaccine, ages 16 and over, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Tsaile Health Center, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (appointment only, 928-724-3639).

Crownpoint Service Unit: Crownpoint Healthcare Facility, March 9, second Pfizer vaccine (200 doses) for individuals who received first vaccine on Feb. 16-17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 10, first Pfizer vaccine for 16 and over, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13, second Moderna vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on Feb. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 17, second Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on Feb. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 20, second Pfizer vaccine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 30, second Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on March 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and March 31, second Moderna vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on March 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, elders and high-risk individuals, 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (appointment only, 505-786-6270); Pueblo Pintado Clinic, Monday through Thursday, elders and high-risk individuals (appointment only, 505-655-3254), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thoreau Clinic, Monday through Friday, elders and high-risk individuals (appointment only, 505-862-8761), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallup Service Unit: Gallup Indian Medical Center-Internal Medicine Clinic, Monday through Friday, for individuals, ages 65 and over, and 16 and over with chronic medical conditions by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fire Rock Casino, March 6, first vaccine for individuals 16 and over, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kayenta Service Unit: Kayenta Health Center, March 6, second Moderna vaccine (drive-thru), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Inscription House Health Center, March 6, second Moderna vaccine by appointment only (drive-thru), 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Shiprock Service Unit: Northern Navajo Medical Center pharmacy curbside services, Monday through Friday, second vaccine for patients with chronic conditions by invitation only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tse Daa Kaan (Hogback) Chapter, March 4, first/second vaccine for active Shiprock Service Unit patients 16 and over, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Newcomb Chapter, March 5, first/second vaccine for Shiprock SU patients 16 and over, 9-11 a.m.; Shiprock High School, March 6, first/second vaccine for Shiprock SU patients 16 and over, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, for individuals 18 and over who are active Shiprock SU patients (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays (drive-thru), individuals 18 and over who are active Shiprock SU patients (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Four Corners Regional Health Center, March 10, second vaccine for patients who received first vaccine at FCRHC on Feb. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and March 17, second vaccine for patients who received first vaccine on Feb. 17, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are not recommended within two weeks of other vaccines.

Due to the severe health risks of COVID-19 and because reinfection is possible, individuals who have previously tested positive can receive the vaccine after 14 days free of symptoms.

Evidence suggests reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Therefore, people with a recent infection may delay vaccination until the end of that 90-day period, if desired.