Navajo leaders honor former Navajo Area BIA Director Omar Bradley

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation leaders issued a statement Wednesday sending their thoughts and prayers to the family of Omar Bradley, a former director of the Navajo Area BIA, who passed away Monday at the age of 71.

Bradley was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and was originally from Albuquerque. He lived in Manuelito, west of Gallup.

Bradley began his career in 1978 as a realty officer with the BIA’s Southern Pueblos Agency. He was then promoted to serve as the Natural Resources Program administrator where he was responsible for overseeing the delivery of natural resources programs and activities for the Pueblos.

In 1998, he began serving as the Regional Water Rights Protection manager at the Albuquerque BIA Area Office and in 2000 was named deputy director of the Navajo Regional Office.

He served in this leadership position from 2007 until he retired in 2011. Upon his retirement, he served as a member of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors.

In his spare time, Bradley enjoyed spending time with his family and raising horses and cattle.

He is survived by his lifelong partner, Doris, their children Erica Enjady, Cody Bradley and Carlin Begay, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

President Jonathan Nez said, “He was a loving and caring person who helped the Navajo Nation in many ways throughout his career and we will always be grateful for his service and contributions.”

“I had the honor of working with Mr. Bradley on policy issues, road projects, and many other matters,” he said.

Speaker Seth Damon said, “It was an honor to work alongside my dear friend, Mr. Omar Bradley, when he proudly served as the regional director advocating for the Navajo people at the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“Through his steadfast leadership, our interests were heard in Washington, D.C.,” he said, “and the Navajo Nation was able to finish several road infrastructure projects and construct new schools.”

A rosary and memorial service will be held on Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. (MDT) at the Alameda Mortuary Chapel (9420 4th St. NW) in Albuquerque.

A funeral mass service for Bradley will be on Tuesday, May 24, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church (9502 4th St. NW) in Albuquerque.