Navajo Police, family search for 94-year-old Fort Defiance man

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Police are searching for Dennis Hardy, 94, who was last seen at his home located west of the Veterans Cemetery in Fort Defiance. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6111/6112.

The Navajo Nation Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man.

Dennis Hardy, 94, was last seen Sunday morning at his home located west of the Veterans Cemetery on Route 12 in Fort Defiance.

Hardy is 5’2″ with brown eyes, gray hair, and weighs about 150 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a brown hoodie with blue jeans and a blue/grayish thermal under his clothing and black shoes. He may also be wearing a baseball cap with the letters OSU on it.

If you have seen Dennis Hardy, please contact the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6111/6112.

Anyone interested in volunteering can do so by signing in at Dennis Hardy’s residence, west of the Veterans Cemetery, about one mile south of Fort Defiance. Officers and volunteers have searched the local area around his home and will continue to search.


