Search for 94-year-old grandfather continues

FORT DEFIANCE

Navajo Police are searching for Dennis Hardy, 94, who was last seen at his home located west of the Veterans Cemetery in Fort Defiance. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6111/6112.

A second day of searching for Dennis Hardy Sr., 94, has yielded nothing after he went missing on Sunday from his home in Fort Defiance.

According to his family, Hardy was last seen at his home, which is located across the Veterans Cemetery across Navajo Route 12.

Dozens of volunteers, searchers and law enforcement were seen on horseback, on foot and by vehicle as they expanded their search area south of his home, looking for the grandfather. Flashlights could be seen shining through sagebrush and scattered cedar trees when night came.

An afternoon thunderstorm blanketed the area with hail and rain, briefly halting search operations, but it quickly resumed after the downfall stopped.

“We are still searching for our cheii,” his granddaughter, Acey Bah, wrote on her Facebook page. “If you remember anything, such as seeing him walking along the road early Sunday morning or seen him get in the vehicle with someone, please call the Navajo Nation Police Department.”

His granddaughter said he was last seen on Sunday morning in Fort Defiance and was wearing a beige OSU baseball cap, brown jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Hardy is 5’2″ tall with brown eyes, gray hair, and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Hardy or his whereabouts are encouraged to call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6111.

Anyone interested in helping search for Hardy are asked to check in at the command post, which has been set up at his residence.

Donations, like water and hay for the horses, are also being accepted.