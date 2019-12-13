NM man pleads guilty in officer’s death

BOULDER, Colo.

A 35-year-old New Mexico man on Thursday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 killing of a Navajo Nation Police officer.

Kirby Cleveland could face up to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Houston Largo, 27, of Thoreau, in March of 2017.

His sentencing hearing is set for March 20, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Largo told the U.S. district judge in Albuquerque that he had thought Largo, who was responding to a domestic violence call, was one of a group of people who days earlier had attacked him and his father with baseball bats, knocking them unconscious.

When the murder occurred, Largo was overdue to return to the halfway house where he was staying. He said he was drunk when he shot Largo with a .22-caliber rifle.

Largo was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.