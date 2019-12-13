Select Page

Police seek help finding missing teen

Donovan Quintero

Dec 12, 2019

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for the Magdalena Marshal’s Office.

Eddirenna Secatero, 16, is a Navajo female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.  Eddirenna was last seen Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. walking west off the campus of Magdalena School, which is located 31 miles southeast of the Alamo Navajo Reservation.

Secatero was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a black hoodie with white lettering “DC” and a blue backpack. She wears prescription eyeglasses with black frames.

Secatero is believed to be with Shaniah F. Secetaro, 25. The Magdalena School student is missing and in danger if not located. Police did not say if the two are related.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Magdalena Marshal’s Office at (575) 382-2500 or 911.


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

