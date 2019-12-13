Police seek help finding missing teen

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for the Magdalena Marshal’s Office.

Eddirenna Secatero, 16, is a Navajo female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Eddirenna was last seen Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. walking west off the campus of Magdalena School, which is located 31 miles southeast of the Alamo Navajo Reservation.

Secatero was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, dark gray shoes, a black hoodie with white lettering “DC” and a blue backpack. She wears prescription eyeglasses with black frames.

Secatero is believed to be with Shaniah F. Secetaro, 25. The Magdalena School student is missing and in danger if not located. Police did not say if the two are related.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Magdalena Marshal’s Office at (575) 382-2500 or 911.