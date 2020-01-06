Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Window Rock Weather: Fair 21.0°F

Select Page

NM state senator’s sons caught allegedly using fake ID cards at Fire Rock Casino

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jan 6, 2020 | |

WINDOW ROCK

New Mexico State Police said they’ve been investigating an alleged underage drinking incident involving the sons of New Mexico State Sen. George Muñoz, D-Cibola-McKinley-San Juan.

Sen. George K. Munoz, as he appears in a legislative directory.

State police confirmed the alleged incident on Monday morning. Fake IDs were allegedly used by the senator’s sons on Nov. 7 at Fire Rock Casino. Witnesses say Muñoz was present when his sons were caught, but state police did not say he was.

Muñoz said on Monday his sons are over 18 and one was “now 21.”

He added that, to his knowledge, the case was dismissed by “the courts” but did not know when it was dismissed.

State police stated otherwise and said their special investigations unit is currently still investigating.

According to the nmlegis.gov website, Muñoz has been a state senator since 2009 and is a member of the Senate Finance Committee and an interim member of the Indian Affairs Committee.

State police stated upon completion of their investigation, their findings would be submitted with the McKinley County district attorney’s office in Gallup, where it will be reviewed and a course of action determined.

New Mexico underage drinking law states that it is legal for a person under the age of 21 to drink so long it is given by a parent or guardian at an establishment that does not sell alcohol.


Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

21.0 F (-6.1 C)
Dewpoint: 15.1 F (-9.4 C)
Humidity: 78%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.20

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT