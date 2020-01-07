 Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy

WINDOW ROCK

The New Mexico State Police has issued an Amber Alert Advisory for the Roswell Police Department after the mother of the missing child was found dead at a house in Roswell.

According to the statement, police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Osiel Ernesto Rico, a three-year-old Hispanic male, two feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Osiel was last seen on Jan. 5, 2020 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, New Mexico.

It is not known what Rico was last seen wearing, but police say he may be in danger if not located. He may be with Jorge Rico-Rovira, 32, who is five feet eight inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police added he is driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate MNF231.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.