 Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jan 7, 2020 | |

WINDOW ROCK

SUBMITTED
Osiel Ernesto Rico, 3, has been missing since Jan. 5 and is believed to be with his father.

The New Mexico State Police has issued an Amber Alert Advisory for the Roswell Police Department after the mother of the missing child was found dead at a house in Roswell.

SUBMITTED
Jorge Rico-Ruvira may be with his son. He is 32, 5’8″, 150 pounds, brown eyes, black hair.

According to the statement, police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Osiel Ernesto Rico, a three-year-old Hispanic male, two feet six inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Osiel was last seen on Jan. 5, 2020 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, New Mexico.

SUBMITTED
This is the car the suspect is believed to be driving.

It is not known what Rico was last seen wearing, but police say he may be in danger if not located. He may be with Jorge Rico-Rovira, 32, who is five feet eight inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police added he is driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with a New Mexico turquoise centennial license plate MNF231.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.

 


Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

