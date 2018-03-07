Police ask for public’s help with hit-and-run accident in Standing Rock

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police is asking for the public’s help in helping locate the person or persons who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred late Tuesday evening in Standing Rock, New Mexico.

According to Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco, two brothers were walking along Navajo Route 9 near the Standing Rock housing area when one of them was hit by a vehicle, which may have been traveling a high rate of speed.

He said police believe the unknown vehicle was traveling very fast because “there was body parts everywhere.”

Francisco said the brother called police and told them his brother was hit and hung up before the dispatcher could obtain on where it had occurred.

He said the brother, who was intoxicated at the time, was not able to give police any information that would help with their investigation.

Police searched the area but did not find any damaged vehicle that might have been involved in the accident.

Francisco said he is asking the public to call if they have seen any heavily damaged vehicle that could not be explained.

If anyone has information about the accident, they can call the Crownpoint Police Department or Criminal Investigator Robert James at 505-786-2050.

