Diné filmmaker arrested on sexual assault

, March 5, 2018

WINDOW ROCK

Kody Dayish

The “Me Too” movement just hit Navajo.

Award-winning Diné filmmaker Kody Dixon Dayish, 29, of Shiprock, is being held in the La Plata County Jail on $250,000 bond on a sexual assault charge.

The alleged victim’s brother said Dayish assaulted his sister, who had reportedly modeled for Dayish’s production company, Saturday morning at a Durango, Colorado, motel.

Dayish was in town for the Durango Film Festival, which was showing his film “Spared.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, a first appearance on the charge had not yet been set, according to court personnel. It was not known whether Dayish had hired an attorney.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Categories: News

About Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at editor@navajotimes.com.