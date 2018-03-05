Diné filmmaker arrested on sexual assault

WINDOW ROCK

The “Me Too” movement just hit Navajo.

Award-winning Diné filmmaker Kody Dixon Dayish, 29, of Shiprock, is being held in the La Plata County Jail on $250,000 bond on a sexual assault charge.

The alleged victim’s brother said Dayish assaulted his sister, who had reportedly modeled for Dayish’s production company, Saturday morning at a Durango, Colorado, motel.

Dayish was in town for the Durango Film Festival, which was showing his film “Spared.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, a first appearance on the charge had not yet been set, according to court personnel. It was not known whether Dayish had hired an attorney.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.