Police ask public’s help to locate 9-month-old baby

, September 25, 2018

Navajo Nation Police | Courtesy photo
Nickolias Alias Tom, the 9-month-old reported missing Tuesday morning.

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Police with the Window Rock District on Tuesday morning issued a missing endangered person advisory for a nine-month-old baby.

Navajo Nation Police | Courtesy photo
Shawn Shay Tom, who police say took a 9-month-old who is in danger.

According to police, Nickolias Alias Tom was taken by his non-custodial father, Shawn Shay Tom. Police say Nickolias is in danger and is requesting the public’s assistance to quickly locate the baby’s and Tom’s whereabouts.

Nickolias is about 1 1/2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he was taken.

Tom is driving a newer model, four-door, Jeep Renegade with New Mexico license plate.

If anyone has information, police ask that they call the nearest police department or 928-871-6111.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Categories: News