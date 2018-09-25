Police ask public’s help to locate 9-month-old baby
WINDOW ROCK
Navajo Nation Police with the Window Rock District on Tuesday morning issued a missing endangered person advisory for a nine-month-old baby.
According to police, Nickolias Alias Tom was taken by his non-custodial father, Shawn Shay Tom. Police say Nickolias is in danger and is requesting the public’s assistance to quickly locate the baby’s and Tom’s whereabouts.
Nickolias is about 1 1/2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he was taken.
Tom is driving a newer model, four-door, Jeep Renegade with New Mexico license plate.
If anyone has information, police ask that they call the nearest police department or 928-871-6111.
