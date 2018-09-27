New emergency alert system passes first test

WINDOW ROCK

Thanks to the new text alerting system created by the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management, a nine-month-old baby is safely back with his mother.

According to the alert message, a Missing Endangered Person Advisory was sent for Nickolias Elias Tom at 7:13 a.m. (MST), when his non-custodial father, Shawn Shay Tom, took him.

The message said the baby was in danger. The message was also sent to the news media who signed up to receive alerts.

By 5:14 p.m., the alert was cancelled when police confirmed Tom was safely back with his mother. Spokesperson for the Navajo Nation Police, Christina Tsosie, said she did not have any information on whether charges would be filed against the father.

For Harlan Cleveland, director and Emergency Services coordinator, the alert texting system worked flawlessly, considering it was the first time it was used.

On Friday, Cleveland said signing up to receive emergency messages from their office was free, easy and quick. All they had to do was text “navajonation” to 888-777.