School in Shiprock safe after shots fired

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Police Department has a suspect in custody after shots were fired near Nizhoni Elementary School in Shiprock, New Mexico.

A statement sent out by the Navajo Nation president’s office said the police reported no injuries.

According to the statement, the Navajo Nation Police Department said officers from the Shiprock Police Department arrived on scene at approximately 3 p.m. and secured the area.

According to the statement, a male suspect was apprehended after witnesses pointed him out. The statement said the officers made contact with the suspect as he walked near City Market in Shiprock.

The statement said the police apprehended the suspect without lethal force.

“The suspect did not comply with the commands of the officers and is reported to have resisted arrest prompting the deployment of a Taser,” the statement said. “A handgun was found in his possession.”

The school had been on lockdown during the incident as a safety measure, which was lifted by the time of the statement shortly before 5pm.

The incident is under investigation.

