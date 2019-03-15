Search continues for 3-year-old Aneth toddler

WINDOW ROCK

Search and rescue officials are continuing their search for a three-year-old young girl, who went missing on Thursday in Aneth, Utah.

The toddler, Andanndine Jones, according to searchers, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Officials have been focusing their attention along San Juan County Road 402 and McElmo Creek, a tributary, which runs south through the community and into the San Juan River.

The county road is also known as Ismay Trading Post Road and intersects with State Highway 162.

Rescue workers and volunteers have been searching in rugged canyons and high desert conditions, utilizing fire rescue boats, hovercraft, police search dogs and a helicopter.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton was notified of the missing toddler and made her way to the area on Thursday evening.

“Pray for the return of a baby from Aneth,” she wrote on her social media account late Thursday night.

The Navajo Nation’s Division of Public Safety is joining the search and preparing to deploy personnel and resources for the search.

Volunteers are directed to report to the Aneth Chapter House and to be dressed for winter weather conditions.

San Juan County is the largest county in Utah that covers 7,800 square miles.

The Navajo Times will continue to monitor the search and will provide updates as they are received.