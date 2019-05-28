Services set for N.M. Sen. John Pinto

The family of New Mexico state Sen. John Pinto, who passed away May 24 at 94, has released the following information about funeral services:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29, 2019

Depart Procession Route: Gallup (Rollie Mortuary) to Shiprock (US-491), Shiprock thru Farmington to Broomfield (US-64), Broomfield to Cuba to Bernalillo (US-550), Bernalillo to Santa Fe (I-25) Exit 284 Old Pecos trail.

Return Procession Route: Start at the New Mexico State Capital. Old Pecos Trail to I-25. Santa Fe to Albuquerque (I-25) Albuquerque to Gallup (I-40)

6:00AM Navajo/Hopi Honor Bike Riders and family procession staging at Rollie Mortuary, 401 E. Nizhoni Blvd., Gallup, NM 87301

7:00 AM Procession leaves Rollie Mortuary for Shiprock Chapter House

*Navajo/Hopi Honor Riders with NM State and Navajo Nation Police escort

9:00 AM (approx. arrival time) Procession arrives at Shiprock Chapter House

9:30 AM (approx. departure time) Procession leaves Shiprock Chapter House for Santa Fe, NM

2:00 PM (approx. start time) New Mexico State Capital, Lay in State

Time TBD Depart NM State Capital for Gallup, NM

Time TBD Arrive in Gallup, NM, Rollie Mortuary

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Funeral Service

Thursday, May 30, 2019 , time TBD at Sacred Heart Cathedral 415 E. Green Ave. Gallup, NM 87301

Reception to follow at Red Rock State Park, 5757 Red Rock Park Dr. Gallup, NM 87301

Condolences may be sent to:

509 W. Morgan Ave.

Gallup, NM 87301

Funeral services entrusted to:

Rollie Mortuary

401 E. Nizhoni Blvd.

Galluo, NM 87301

The family of Senator John Pinto appreciate your patience and the outpouring support at this difficult time.

For any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 720-357-9285 or p.footracer@gmail.com

Thank you,

Priscilla Footracer