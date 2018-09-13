Shirley cleared, hearing for Nez

By Bill Donovan and Cindy Yurth

Navajo Times

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Office of Hearings and Appeals has dismissed a complaint against Joe Shirley Jr.’s candidacy for Navajo Nation president, calling it “frivolous,” but a complaint against his opponent, Jonathan Nez, is set for hearing Sept. 26.

Vincent Yazzie, who ran unsuccessfully for president in the Navajo Nation primary election, filed both complaints.

Yazzie had attempted to have Shirley disqualified from the race by pointing out that he had already served two terms, but hearing officer Joe B. Aguirre noted in the OHA’s decision that Navajo Nation law only prevents a president from serving more than two consecutive terms. Shirley has not been president since 2011.

The statute was clarified by the Navajo Nation Supreme Court in the 2010 case Todacheene v. Shirley.

“Petitioner is cautioned that before one alleges a violation of the election code, he/she is expected to know the existing change in the law by the high court and the election code before filing a grievance,” chided Aguirre.