Shirley cleared, hearing for Nez
By Bill Donovan and Cindy Yurth
Navajo Times
WINDOW ROCK
The Navajo Nation Office of Hearings and Appeals has dismissed a complaint against Joe Shirley Jr.’s candidacy for Navajo Nation president, calling it “frivolous,” but a complaint against his opponent, Jonathan Nez, is set for hearing Sept. 26.
Vincent Yazzie, who ran unsuccessfully for president in the Navajo Nation primary election, filed both complaints.
Yazzie had attempted to have Shirley disqualified from the race by pointing out that he had already served two terms, but hearing officer Joe B. Aguirre noted in the OHA’s decision that Navajo Nation law only prevents a president from serving more than two consecutive terms. Shirley has not been president since 2011.
The statute was clarified by the Navajo Nation Supreme Court in the 2010 case Todacheene v. Shirley.
“Petitioner is cautioned that before one alleges a violation of the election code, he/she is expected to know the existing change in the law by the high court and the election code before filing a grievance,” chided Aguirre.
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.
Find newsstand locations at this link.