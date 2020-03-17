So far, 3 virus cases reported in Indian Country

LOS ANGELES

The Indian Health Service as well as Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez reported Tuesday the first case of a Navajo tribal member contacting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The case involves a 46-year-old Diné who has a recent travel history. The individual showed up with symptoms at the Kayenta Health Clinic and was transported to Phoenix for treatment.

The individual is one of three cases reported so far in Indian Country, according to Rear Admiral Michael Toedt, chief medical officer with the IHS.

Toedt did a teleconference press conference with the Native American media Tuesday.

While that individual was the only one who has tested positive for the virus, more are expected in the upcoming days, he said.

The IHS is testing people that individual has come in contact with, he said, as well as others.

The Gallup Indian Medical Center is heading up the testing, he added, with test samples being sent to the state lab in New Mexico for analysis.

He also announced that Congress has provided $40 million in funding just for tribal governments and the IHS to handle the emergency. The IHS has other funding it can also use to deal with the emergency.

This marks the first time that Congress has set aside money in these kinds of cases just to combat a health problem in Indian Country.

As a public service, the Navajo Times is making all coverage of the coronavirus pandemic fully available on its website. Please support the Times by subscribing.

Toedt was asked if IHS has the capability to handle a problem such as this.

He said the IHS has a total of 1,254 beds throughout its system and can use, as it is in the case on Navajoland, the resources of other medical organizations that it is partnered with.

There is however, some concerns, said Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We can’t handle a hundred cases a day but we can if it is spread out over a month or two,” he said.

That’s why the IHS is putting a lot if its faith in its community health representatives who have been making visits to homes and chapter houses across the reservation giving demonstrations on what to do – hand washing and keeping a social distance of six to 10 feet – to reduce chances of catching the virus.

Another challenge facing the IHS, said Toedt, is having enough test kits. There is a shortage nationwide and worldwide but the situation is getting better now that commercial labs are also producing test kits.

He also strongly urged anyone with flu-like symptoms to visit their nearest clinic or hospital as soon as possible.