Select Page

Speaker: The sky isn’t falling with NGS shutdown

Posted by | Apr 4, 2019 | |

WINDOW ROCK

There will not be a shortfall in the Navajo Nation’s general fund budget next year, Speaker Seth Damon firmly reiterated to the Budget and Finance committee during its Tuesday meeting.

Seth Damon

After a projection which factored in the Navajo Generating Station shutdown, which will mean a loss of at least $22 million compared to 2019 because of the decrease in coal sales, and with the one-time payment of $18.1 million coming from Salt River Project, and after set-asides of $54.7 million are taken out, the net total general fund revenue will be $158.3 million — actually about $6 million higher than the present fiscal year projection of $152.3 million.

“Like I’ve been saying, there is no shortfall for next year,” said Damon. “If you see the projection, we don’t have a problem. Some of our colleagues said that the heavens was going to fall and we are going to lay people off. That’s not true!”

The possibility of layoffs was used by Delegate Rickie Nez who sponsored the failed bill that supported Navajo Transitional Energy Company acquiring NGS. Supporters of his bill, such as Delegate Otto Tso, also used layoffs at town hall meetings and in debate with their colleagues.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Mexican American group MEChA eyes name change amid furor

Sports gambling, horse wagering stay on track for Cherokees

Indian Country Today to relocate to ASU Cronkite school

Controversial University of Kentucky mural to be covered

New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day

2020 hopeful Kamala Harris talks taxes, teachers in Nevada

Art Institute delays Native American exhibit amid concerns

Native American women set record in Rapid City election

Judge rules for Native American pueblos in revenue dispute

New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation

New Mexico lays regulatory groundwork for hemp production

Bill to ban Native American mascots in Maine moves ahead

Agency collects animals killed by cars, poachers for tribes

1

Judge rules Oklahoma Native American art law too restrictive

States renew push for taxes on sugary drinks

One-room schoolhouse at museum getting an overhaul

Disputed oil, gas lease sale brings in $15M

Montana bill to help missing persons investigations advances

Arizona canyon reopens day after man dies in fall from edge

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

61.0 F (16.1 C)
Dewpoint: 21.9 F (-5.6 C)
Humidity: 22%
Wind: Southwest at 6.9 MPH (6 KT)
Pressure: 30.09

More weather »