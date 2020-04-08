Suspects drive off with police vehicle

WINDOW ROCK

Two suspects stole a Navajo Nation Police vehicle while detained early Wednesday morning.

Two male suspects, identified as Jessie Nez and Harold Lee Jr., are considered armed and dangerous and are possibly in the Whippoorwill, Blue Gap, Low Mountain and Piñon area.

Navajo Nation Police responded to a call regarding a vehicle at milepost 28 on Navajo Route 4 in Whippoorwill, Arizona, a half mile west of the junction of Navajo Route 4 and 65.

When the officer had Nez and Lee detained inside the 2017 Chevy Silverado crew-cab police unit, the officer heard loud noises from the police vehicle and shortly thereafter the police vehicle drove off.

After driving off, several shots were heard possibly fired from the officer’s rifle.

The rifle os a Bushmaster M4 Rifle with serial no. ARB00574. It has one magazine with 30 rounds, according to the Navajo Nation Police.

The police unit has Arizona License plate G-170HT and Navajo Property Tag 317515.

The Navajo Police Department asks the public to be aware and vigilant and if you have seen the police unit, please call the Chinle District at 928-674-2111 or 2112.