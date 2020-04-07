Gallup Detox on lockdown for COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK

More than 100 people may have been exposed by a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Gallup Detox Center in Gallup.

The detox client, along with several other individuals who are housed at the detox center, has been isolated and is being monitored while in quarantine at the facility, said a source familiar with the incident on Tuesday.

The detox center, which houses the City of Gallup’s inebriated individuals, is currently on lockdown and is receiving no one at this time.

The source said the individual was in contact with dozens of people within McKinley County for the past five to seven days before testing positive at the center.

People who suspect they may have been exposed to the coronavirus are to stay home and isolate themselves from their families and call their local hospital to receive further instructions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Common coronavirus symptoms are usually a fever, dry cough and a shortness of breath.