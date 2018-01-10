Tonalea man sentenced to 48 months for stabbing

PHOENIX

Sergio Charley, 37, of Tonalea, Arizona, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes on Monday also ruled that after his release he would be on supervised probation for three years.

Charley admitted in his plea agreement that on April 12, 2016, he and the victim were driving around Tuba City drinking vodka.

During the drive, he said, he was seated in the back seat of the vehicle and for reasons not explained in the agreement, he “leaned forward and started stabbing the victim who was seated in the seat in front of him.”

The victim suffered stab wounds to the head and neck, which require surgery to stop the bleeding.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.