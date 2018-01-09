Navajo Times CEO arrested for DWI

GALLUP

Tom Arviso Jr., the Navajo Times’ chief executive officer and publisher, was arrested Sunday for aggravated DWI and speeding by a New Mexico State police officer.

The officer, Calvin Brown, said he was traveling south on Second Street about 1:17 a.m. when he noticed the car in front of him was speeding up. He used his radar to determine that the vehicle was going 54 mph in an area where the limit was 25 mph.

He conducted a traffic stop and told the driver, Arviso, to go to the nearest parking lot. Instead, Arviso attempted to go into the parking lot but couldn’t find the entrance so he continued driving south until he came to the Allsup’s Convenience Store at the corner of Nizhoni Blvd. and South Second and parked there.

Brown said when he went up to the driver’s side to talk to him, Arviso appeared disoriented and had bloodshot eyes. When he spoke, his speech was slurred. Brown said he could also smell the odor of intoxicating liquor coming from inside the vehicle.

Brown said he asked Arviso where he was coming from. Arviso’s repose was Coal Street but when he asked where he was going, Brown said he couldn’t understand Arviso’s reply.

Because of that, Brown asked Arviso if he was willing to take field sobriety tests. Arviso agreed but failed the tests so he was placed under arrest.

Arviso’s wife was in the car and had called a family member to pick up the vehicle and drive her home.

Arviso was taken to state police headquarters where he agreed to take a breath alcohol test in which he posted two samples of .23 and .22.

