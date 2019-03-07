To’Nanees’ Dizi reports minimal snow damage to Nez

WINDOW ROCK

To’Nanees’ Dizi Chapter’s acting executive manager, Charlene Manygoats, and other chapter officials told President Jonathan Nez that the snow was minimal on their side of the Nation.

Nez travelled to the chapter last Friday, as well as to Coalmine Chapter and Birdsprings Chapter, to hear about relief efforts after he and Vice President Myron Lizer signed a declaration of emergency two weeks ago.

“We still had emergency meetings every morning,” said Manygoats, even though very little snow had fallen in the area during what was dubbed “snowpocolypse.”

“We opened the chapter as an emergency shelter,” she said. “But not many people were impacted around here.”

The chapter started with $32,000 in their chapter emergency fund and used about $5,000 during the storm.