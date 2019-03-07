Select Page

To’Nanees’ Dizi reports minimal snow damage to Nez

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero
Recent snowstorms have made travel difficult across the Navajo Nation, and there's another big one headed our way.

WINDOW ROCK

To’Nanees’ Dizi Chapter’s acting executive manager, Charlene Manygoats, and other chapter officials told President Jonathan Nez that the snow was minimal on their side of the Nation.

Nez travelled to the chapter last Friday, as well as to Coalmine Chapter and Birdsprings Chapter, to hear about relief efforts after he and Vice President Myron Lizer signed a declaration of emergency two weeks ago.

“We still had emergency meetings every morning,” said Manygoats, even though very little snow had fallen in the area during what was dubbed “snowpocolypse.”

“We opened the chapter as an emergency shelter,” she said. “But not many people were impacted around here.”

The chapter started with $32,000 in their chapter emergency fund and used about $5,000 during the storm.


Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

