Total cases reach 3,204: Hotspots are Tseyatoh, Piñon, Thoreau and Kayenta

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation has 3,204 positive COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths as of Monday.

Monday’s increase is 82 cases and two more deaths from the previous day. On Sunday, however, there was an increase of 149 COVID-19 cases, which were the highest reported cases in 24 hours.

There are a total of 18,055 tests administered with 13,576 negative. Those testing positive include 1,503 males and 1,701 females with an average age of 44. Sixty-one males and 41 females have died with an average age of 65.

Many of the COVID-19 cases have recovered or are in recovery, according to the president’s office press release, but no number was given in the press release or when the Times inquired.

Even after over a week of lockdown in Gallup, McKinley County continues to lead counties with 865 cases, followed by Apache County, Arizona, with 825; Navajo County, Arizona, 665; Coconino County, Arizona, 331; San Juan County, New Mexico, 374; San Juan County, Utah 53; Socorro County, New Mexico, 26; Cibola County, New Mexico, 36; Bernalillo County, New Mexico, 3; and Sandoval County, New Mexico, 26.

“Some states are beginning to reopen, but here on the Navajo Nation we’re listening to the advice of our health care experts and based on the data and the facts, we’re not ready to reopen until we see a consistent downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases,” stated President Jonathan Nez.

According to a May 9 Health Command Operations Center Daily Report, four chapters have become high alert areas for total cases: Tseyatoh, Piñon, Thoreau and Kayenta.

“It is estimated that Navajo Nation is still having peak days every other 4 to 5 days,” stated the report. “The next one could be May 13.”