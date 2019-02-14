Tribe seeks help for Shiprock police building

Posted by | Feb 14, 2019 | |

Tribe seeks help for Shiprock police building

WINDOW ROCK

The Shiprock Police Department building has basically been left to rot. Only the command center is operational as the rest of the building is closed.

During the Navajo Nation Council’s recent special session, delegates asked for a letter to be sent to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requesting her support in funding a new Shiprock Judicial/Public Safety Facility.

The estimated facility cost is $79 million, of which $3.1 million has been allocated from the Navajo Nation Judicial Public Safety Special Revenues. “Everyone knows that the building there is pretty unsanitary and old,” said Jesse Delmar, director of public safety, in an interview with the Times. “I understand there are parts in the building where it’s covered with plastic bags, so debris would be falling,” he said. “It’s that bad.”

The letter to the governor states that after a recent inspection of the building by the Northern Navajo Medical Center Office of Environmental Health & Engineering, the district sanitarian determined that the facility is unsuitable for continued operation and should be closed.

Delegate Edmund Yazzie, former chair of the Council’s Law and Order Committee, said last year the committee toured the facility, which included the police department, courts and the jails, and it was alarming to them just how bad it had become.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Arlyssa Becenti

Arlyssa Becenti reports on Navajo Nation Council, Business, Fort Defiance Agency, New Mexico State politics and Art/fashion. Her clans are Nát'oh dine'é Táchii'nii, Bit'ahnii, Kin łichii'nii, Kiyaa'áanii. She’s originally from Fort Defiance and has a degree in English Literature from Arizona State University. Before working for the Navajo Times she was a reporter for the Gallup Independent. She can be reached at abecenti@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Kentucky bishop says Covington students were not instigators

Today in Arizona History

School district rejects to change name tied to Confederacy

South Dakota group wants to rescind Wounded Knee medals

Warren urges 'action' at meeting with Native American women

Senate panel passes bill on missing, slain indigenous women

Minnesota governor sides with environmentalists on pipeline

Walz will continue appeal of oil pipeline project approval

Judge won't end decades-old Everglades cleanup oversight

Admitted pipeline vandalizer fights racketeering lawsuit

Kansas woman donates part of farm sale profits back to tribe

Owner of missing Nevada horse drops suit over tribal roundup

Hearing set on end to decades-old Everglades court oversight

City changes paid time off from Columbus Day to Election Day

Today in History February 22, 2019

Senator: Chairman of Mohegan Tribal Council resigns

Native American tribe holding elections for council seats

Bill would rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

Faith leaders and lawmakers press Walz about Line 3 pipeline

South Dakota Senate panel advances indigenous language bill

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Overcast

44.0 F (6.7 C)
Dewpoint: 27.0 F (-2.8 C)
Humidity: 51%
Wind: Southwest at 10.4 MPH (9 KT)
Pressure: 30.07

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT