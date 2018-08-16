Utah voters invited to verify their registration

WINDOW ROCK

With Navajo candidate Willie Greyeyes back on the ballot, Navajos in San Juan County Utah have a good chance of taking the majority of seats on both the county commission and school board — if they turn out at the polls.

But some 21 percent of Navajo votes could end up being thrown out because Utah Navajo voters are registered in the wrong precinct, the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and Rural Utah Project reported this week.

To prevent this, the NNHRC and RUP — a nonprofit, non-partisan voter registration and education program — have teamed up for a series of voter verification clinics where Utah Navajos may register to vote, update their registration information and get answers to any questions they might have about voting in the upcoming elections.

Any Utah voter may attend any of the events, regardless of which chapter they live in.

The clinics will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 20 — Navajo Mountain Chapter House

Tuesday, Aug. 21 — Monument Valley Welcome Center

Wednesday, Aug. 22 — Mexican Water Chapter House

Thursday, Aug. 23 — Red Mesa Chapter House

Friday, Aug. 24 — Aneth Chapter House

Information: NNHRC, 928-871-7436; RUP, 435-485-0268.