Vital Records offices temporarily closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure
WINDOW ROCK
The central administration and Fort Defiance Agency offices for the Office of Vital Records and Identification will be temporary closed per a Nov.18 announcement from Perphelia Fowler, director of the Division of Human Resources.
“As a safety precaution to all, the office will remain closed until further notice due to possible COVID-19 exposure,” said Fowler. “Your understanding regarding this notice is appreciated.”
According to Fowler, individuals seeking information regarding enrollment or copies of their CIB can contact one the following agency offices during regular business hours:
- NOVRI-Central Agency, 928-674-238712279.
- NOVRI-Shiprock Agency, 505-368-1373/1371.
- NOVRI-Crownpoint Agency, 505-786-2034/2377/2371
“Additional inquiries may be addressed by the Division of Human Resources administration office (928-871-6375),” said Fowler.
Information: www.novri.navajo-nsn.gov
