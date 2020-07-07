Wood Springs fire 76% contained

WINDOW ROCK

While dozens of wildfires burn around the Navajo Nation, the Wood Springs 2 fire is three-quarters of the way to being contained.

The lighting-caused fire, fueled by Ponderosa pine, piñon-juniper trees and debris, started last Saturday in Lone Tool Canyon, which is about three miles east of the Wood Springs, Arizona.

The fire has burned more than 12,400 acres on the Defiance Plateau.

According to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5, the fire is 76 percent contained and has a total of 439 fire personnel working around the clock to quell it.

The fire came within six miles of Sawmill, but fire fighters created a barrier at Navajo Route 7, which connects Chinle to Sawmill, keeping it mostly contained on the west side of the dirt road.

Dry, windy and hot weather will create ripe conditions for the fire to start again.

The fire destroyed five corrals and two structures and a hogan sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.